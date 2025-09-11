1st Cavalry Division fields the new Switchblade 600 loitering munition system on Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025. Switchblade 600 represents the next generation of extended-range loitering munitions, delivering unprecedented RSTA support and featuring high-precision optics, over 40 minutes of loitering endurance, and an anti-armor warhead for engaging larger, hardened targets at greater distances. Loitering munition training is part of 1st Cavalry Division's "Pegasus Charge" transforming in contact initiative. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian Winston and Spc. Steven Day)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 19:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976999
|VIRIN:
|250915-A-WV576-7321
|Filename:
|DOD_111295740
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division tests Switchblade 600 loitering munition as part of Pegasus Charge, by SPC Steven Day and SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.