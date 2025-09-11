Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division tests Switchblade 600 loitering munition as part of Pegasus Charge

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day and Spc. Julian Winston

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Cavalry Division fields the new Switchblade 600 loitering munition system on Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025. Switchblade 600 represents the next generation of extended-range loitering munitions, delivering unprecedented RSTA support and featuring high-precision optics, over 40 minutes of loitering endurance, and an anti-armor warhead for engaging larger, hardened targets at greater distances. Loitering munition training is part of 1st Cavalry Division's "Pegasus Charge" transforming in contact initiative. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian Winston and Spc. Steven Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976999
    VIRIN: 250915-A-WV576-7321
    Filename: DOD_111295740
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division tests Switchblade 600 loitering munition as part of Pegasus Charge, by SPC Steven Day and SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Team
    innovation
    Live the Legend
    Switchblade 600
    Transformation in Contact
    Loitering Attack Missile (LAM)

