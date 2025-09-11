U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Day 1 Round Robin 1 B-Roll
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976991
|VIRIN:
|250914-A-JE790-8380
|Filename:
|DOD_111295644
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Round Robin 1 B-Roll, by SSG Noah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.