Full Ceremony: 1-109th FA deactivates, 28th Division Artillery activates

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard held a ceremony at the Kingston Armory in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Sept. 14, 2025 to mark a significant moment in the organization’s history. The 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, a storied unit dating back to 1775, was deactivated. The Regiment’s colors were cased during a time-honored tradition to symbolize the conclusion of its active service. After, the 28th Division Artillery was reactivated, reestablishing a critical component of the 28th Infantry Division’s combat power. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
09.14.2025
09.15.2025
|B-Roll
|976985
|250914-Z-AM608-1060
|DOD_111295508
|01:03:40
WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
