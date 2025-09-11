Full Ceremony: 1-109th FA deactivates, 28th Division Artillery activates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The Pennsylvania Army National Guard held a ceremony at the Kingston Armory in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Sept. 14, 2025 to mark a significant moment in the organization’s history. The 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, a storied unit dating back to 1775, was deactivated. The Regiment’s colors were cased during a time-honored tradition to symbolize the conclusion of its active service. After, the 28th Division Artillery was reactivated, reestablishing a critical component of the 28th Infantry Division’s combat power. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)