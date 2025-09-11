Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Full Ceremony: 1-109th FA deactivates, 28th Division Artillery activates

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Pennsylvania Army National Guard held a ceremony at the Kingston Armory in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Sept. 14, 2025 to mark a significant moment in the organization’s history. The 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, a storied unit dating back to 1775, was deactivated. The Regiment’s colors were cased during a time-honored tradition to symbolize the conclusion of its active service. After, the 28th Division Artillery was reactivated, reestablishing a critical component of the 28th Infantry Division’s combat power. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 18:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976985
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-AM608-1060
    Filename: DOD_111295508
    Length: 01:03:40
    Location: WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full Ceremony: 1-109th FA deactivates, 28th Division Artillery activates, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    deactivation
    28th ID
    DIVARTY
    1-109th
    1-109th FA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download