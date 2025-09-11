Saber Junction 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Saber Junction 25, led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command united the U.S. 2nd Cavalry Regiment with forces from 15 NATO Allies and partner nations at Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels to evaluate readiness for unified land operations and strengthen coalition cohesion. The exercise tested large-scale combat across space, electronic warfare and cyber domains, refined combined-arms maneuvers and command-post drills, and validated emerging capabilities such as unmanned systems and anti-UAS defenses, sharpening allied readiness to respond decisively to emerging threats. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)