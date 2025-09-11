Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saber Junction 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Saber Junction 25, led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command united the U.S. 2nd Cavalry Regiment with forces from 15 NATO Allies and partner nations at Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels to evaluate readiness for unified land operations and strengthen coalition cohesion. The exercise tested large-scale combat across space, electronic warfare and cyber domains, refined combined-arms maneuvers and command-post drills, and validated emerging capabilities such as unmanned systems and anti-UAS defenses, sharpening allied readiness to respond decisively to emerging threats. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 04:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976984
    VIRIN: 250912-A-MQ729-9812
    Filename: DOD_111295505
    Length: 00:09:54
    Location: HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 2025, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    We Are NATO
    Train to Win
    Saber Junction
    Sword of Freedom
    Stronger Together
    Saber Junction 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download