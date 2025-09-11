Saber Junction 2025

Saber Junction 25, led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command united the U.S. 2nd Cavalry Regiment with forces from 15 NATO Allies and partner nations at Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels to evaluate readiness for unified land operations and strengthen coalition cohesion. The exercise tested large-scale combat across space, electronic warfare and cyber domains, refined combined-arms maneuvers and command-post drills, and validated emerging capabilities such as unmanned systems and anti-UAS defenses, sharpening allied readiness to respond decisively to emerging threats. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|09.11.2025
|09.16.2025 04:33
|B-Roll
|976984
|250912-A-MQ729-9812
|DOD_111295505
|00:09:54
|HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
