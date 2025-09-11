Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard advances drone capabilities with new training systems

    REES TRAINING CENTER, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard soldiers at the 249th Regional Training Institute train on advanced unmanned aircraft systems including the Flightwave Edge 130 and RQ-28A Sky Ranger. The training demonstrates next-generation drone capabilities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions that support both national security and emergency response operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 15:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976974
    VIRIN: 250904-Z-ZJ128-2008
    Filename: DOD_111295209
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: REES TRAINING CENTER, OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard advances drone capabilities with new training systems, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Guard advances drone capabilities with new training systems

