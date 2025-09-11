Oregon Guard advances drone capabilities with new training systems B-Roll

Oregon Army National Guard soldiers at the 249th Regional Training Institute train on advanced unmanned aircraft systems including the Flightwave Edge 130 and RQ-28A Sky Ranger. The training demonstrates next-generation drone capabilities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions that support both national security and emergency response operations.RetryClaude can make mistakes. Please double-check responses.
|09.04.2025
|09.15.2025 15:35
|B-Roll
|976969
|250904-Z-ZJ128-1007
|DOD_111295117
|00:01:05
|REES TRAINING CENTER, OREGON, US
|2
|2
Oregon Guard advances drone capabilities with new training systems
