B-roll footage of the FBI Honolulu Field Office located in Kapolei, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976957
|VIRIN:
|250915-O-D0355-3528
|Filename:
|DOD_111294953
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FBI Honolulu: B-Roll Footage of Exterior and Interior of Field Office, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.