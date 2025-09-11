Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ensuring the readiness of the Patriot Missile System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Capt. Russell ShirleyJones 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    2nd Lt. Rob Healy, Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade gives insight on being a Fire Control Platoon Leader for the Patriot Missile system on Sept. 3rd, 2025, at Fort Hood, Texas. Healy ensures the readiness of the Patriot Missile system, leads Soldiers and is assigned to the Engagement Control Station.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 14:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976955
    VIRIN: 250903-A-MF603-3679
    Filename: DOD_111294888
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensuring the readiness of the Patriot Missile System, by CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    69th ADA BDE
    Fort Hood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download