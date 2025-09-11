Angeles National Forest Storm Damage- Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This reel shows some of the storm damage on the Angeles National Forest after heavy rains washed out roads, bridges, and trails, winter 2023. After such weather events the Forest Service sends out transportation engineers to assess the damage and dispatches heavy equipment to repair roads.