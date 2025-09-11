Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Angeles National Forest Storm Damage- Highlight Reel

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    This reel shows some of the storm damage on the Angeles National Forest after heavy rains washed out roads, bridges, and trails, winter 2023. After such weather events the Forest Service sends out transportation engineers to assess the damage and dispatches heavy equipment to repair roads.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976954
    VIRIN: 230318-O-NM884-6532
    Filename: DOD_111294856
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Angeles National Forest Storm Damage- Highlight Reel, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Angeles National Forest

