250915-N-MH015-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 15, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss USS Gerald R. Ford pulling into Norway September 12th, USS America concluding joint aviation training September 11th, and the Navy announcing a new housing initiative in Guam. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese).
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 14:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|976953
|VIRIN:
|250915-N-MH015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111294825
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AH: Morning Quarters: September 15th, by PO2 Joseph Calabrese and PO2 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
