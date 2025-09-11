Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AH: Morning Quarters: September 15th

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi

    All Hands Magazine

    250915-N-MH015-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 15, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss USS Gerald R. Ford pulling into Norway September 12th, USS America concluding joint aviation training September 11th, and the Navy announcing a new housing initiative in Guam. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 14:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 976953
    VIRIN: 250915-N-MH015-1001
    Filename: DOD_111294825
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH: Morning Quarters: September 15th, by PO2 Joseph Calabrese and PO2 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    USS America (LHA 6)
    guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download