U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, addressing his Task Force members about self-care

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, addressing his Task Force members stressing the important work they have done while serving in support of the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission and to ensure they remember to take time for self-care. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward)