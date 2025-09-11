PR-010, UAP Report Resolved as a Balloon, Europe 2022

The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of seven minutes and fifty-six seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2022.
AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the object depicted in the video is almost certainly (≥95% likelihood) a balloon. AARO bases its assessment on the object’s strong morphological consistency with other resolved imagery featuring balloons and the object’s performance characteristics strongly aligning with those of lighter-than-air objects, e.g., drifting at wind speed and direction.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976937
|VIRIN:
|220101-O-UY549-9133
|Filename:
|DOD_111294469
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
