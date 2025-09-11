U.S. Marines visit the Bristol Motor Speedway

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Christopher Haar, the Assistant Deputy Commandant of Combat Development and Integration, and the Marine Corps Base Quantico Rock Band visit Bristol Motor Speedway during Bass Pro Shops Night at Bristol, Tennessee, Sept. 13, 2025. Bristol Motor Speedway welcomed Marines from Marine Corps Base Quantico, V.A., to the race to honor and celebrate the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976933
|VIRIN:
|250913-M-EG001-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111294267
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|BRISTOL, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
