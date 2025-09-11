Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines visit the Bristol Motor Speedway

    BRISTOL, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Christopher Haar, the Assistant Deputy Commandant of Combat Development and Integration, and the Marine Corps Base Quantico Rock Band visit Bristol Motor Speedway during Bass Pro Shops Night at Bristol, Tennessee, Sept. 13, 2025. Bristol Motor Speedway welcomed Marines from Marine Corps Base Quantico, V.A., to the race to honor and celebrate the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976933
    VIRIN: 250913-M-EG001-1002
    Filename: DOD_111294267
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: BRISTOL, TENNESSEE, US

    Marines250

