Coast Guard Air Station Houston Air Crew Observes Their Rescue Swimmer Assist 3 Boaters from Capsized Vessel

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston air crew observes their rescue swimmer assist three boaters from a capsized vessel onto a Coast Guard small boat offshore Sargent, Texas, Sep. 13, 2025. The boaters were safely escorted to Bridge Bait Marina in Freeport, Texas thereafter. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Houston)
