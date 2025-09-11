Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Houston Air Crew Observes Their Rescue Swimmer Assist 3 Boaters from Capsized Vessel

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston air crew observes their rescue swimmer assist three boaters from a capsized vessel onto a Coast Guard small boat offshore Sargent, Texas, Sep. 13, 2025. The boaters were safely escorted to Bridge Bait Marina in Freeport, Texas thereafter. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976930
    VIRIN: 250913-G-G0108-1005
    Filename: DOD_111294218
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: TEXAS, US

