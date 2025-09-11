Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13SEP25 Offutt Honor Carry

    OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing

    Offutt AFB Airmen rendered honors as 15 transfer cases carrying possible remains of U.S. service members and material evidence from recent DPAA missions in Germany, Poland, Italy, France, Austria, and disinterments from three cemeteries across Europe. The transfer cases arrived at the DPAA laboratory at Offutt AFB, Nebraska Sept. 13, 2025, where they will undergo further analysis and possible identification. DPAA’s Detachment Europe works year-round to support our nation’s enduring promise to the families of the more than 27,000 U.S. service members missing from World War II across 34 countries in Europe.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 11:16
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, US

    Offutt AFB
    Dignified Transfer Ceremony
    DPAA
    Honor Carry

