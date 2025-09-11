Offutt AFB Airmen rendered honors as 15 transfer cases carrying possible remains of U.S. service members and material evidence from recent DPAA missions in Germany, Poland, Italy, France, Austria, and disinterments from three cemeteries across Europe. The transfer cases arrived at the DPAA laboratory at Offutt AFB, Nebraska Sept. 13, 2025, where they will undergo further analysis and possible identification. DPAA’s Detachment Europe works year-round to support our nation’s enduring promise to the families of the more than 27,000 U.S. service members missing from World War II across 34 countries in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976929
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-CV998-6026
|Filename:
|DOD_111294217
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 13SEP25 Offutt Honor Carry, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.