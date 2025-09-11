13SEP25 Offutt Honor Carry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Offutt AFB Airmen rendered honors as 15 transfer cases carrying possible remains of U.S. service members and material evidence from recent DPAA missions in Germany, Poland, Italy, France, Austria, and disinterments from three cemeteries across Europe. The transfer cases arrived at the DPAA laboratory at Offutt AFB, Nebraska Sept. 13, 2025, where they will undergo further analysis and possible identification. DPAA’s Detachment Europe works year-round to support our nation’s enduring promise to the families of the more than 27,000 U.S. service members missing from World War II across 34 countries in Europe.