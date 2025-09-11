BRIGHT STAR 25: USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon Sortie - ‘CZAR’

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll package includes a combination of take off, aerial maneuvers, and landing cockpit footage, varying from natural speed to 1.5x and 4x natural speed, both in horizontal and vertical orientation, featuring U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew ‘CZAR’ Szabo, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 enhances joint readiness and reinforces partner nations’ ability to integrate seamlessly in complex operational environments. By aligning tactics, techniques and procedures, U.S. and partner forces increase their capacity to deter aggression, improving lethality, confidence and cohesion among multinational service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)