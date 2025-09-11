BRIGHT STAR 25: USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon Sortie - ‘CZAR’

B-roll package includes a combination of take off, aerial maneuvers, and landing cockpit footage, varying from natural speed to 1.5x and 4x natural speed, both in horizontal and vertical orientation, featuring U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew ‘CZAR’ Szabo, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 10, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 enhances joint readiness and reinforces partner nations’ ability to integrate seamlessly in complex operational environments. By aligning tactics, techniques and procedures, U.S. and partner forces increase their capacity to deter aggression, improving lethality, confidence and cohesion among multinational service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 08:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976922
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-CW240-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111293871
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
