B-roll package includes a combination of take off, aerial maneuvers, aileron roll, and landing cockpit footage, varying from natural speed to 1.5x and 4x natural speed, from U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher ‘BUSTER’ Brown, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 8, 2025. The United States is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 08:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976920
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-CW240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111293869
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BRIGHT STAR 25: USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon Sortie - ‘BUSTER’, by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
