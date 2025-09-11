BRIGHT STAR 25: USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon vs. EAF Dassault Rafale

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan Feldmann, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, eliminates a simulated target in an Egyptian Air Force Dassault Rafale, using the M61A1 Gatling gun and basic fighter maneuvers, during a Red Air exercise with the Egyptian Air Force during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2025. B-roll package includes natural speed recording and 4x speed recording, along with additional basic fighter maneuvers and landing footage. BRIGHT STAR 25 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)
|09.06.2025
|09.15.2025 08:33
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
