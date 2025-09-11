Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 25: USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon vs. EAF Dassault Rafale

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    09.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan Feldmann, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, eliminates a simulated target in an Egyptian Air Force Dassault Rafale, using the M61A1 Gatling gun and basic fighter maneuvers, during a Red Air exercise with the Egyptian Air Force during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2025. B-roll package includes natural speed recording and 4x speed recording, along with additional basic fighter maneuvers and landing footage. BRIGHT STAR 25 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 08:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976919
    VIRIN: 250910-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_111293861
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRIGHT STAR 25: USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon vs. EAF Dassault Rafale, by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BRIGHT STAR
    EGYPT
    F-16
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25
    BRIGHT STAR 25

