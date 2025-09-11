Video product contains U.S. and partner nation air forces during exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Aug. 29-Sept. 10, 2025. The United States is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 08:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976917
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-MP612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111293859
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Supporting the Mission: BRIGHT STAR 25, by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.