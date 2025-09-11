Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting the Mission: BRIGHT STAR 25

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    09.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Video product contains U.S. and partner nation air forces during exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Aug. 29-Sept. 10, 2025. The United States is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 08:39
    Location: CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG

    BRIGHTSTAR25, EGYPT, PARTNERSHIP, 55th EFS, 55th EFGS, READINESS

