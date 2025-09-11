Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Above the Clouds: 13 Countries Free Fall over The Great Pyramids of Egypt BRIGHT STAR 25

    EGYPT

    09.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a BRIGHT STAR 25 Military Free Fall with service members representing the United States, Egypt, United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, India, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa and Yemen over the Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2025. Our military-to-military partnership is vital for addressing shared security challenges, from countering terrorism to ensuring regional stability. By working together, our militaries strengthen bonds that transcend borders and foster mutual respect. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 09:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976914
    VIRIN: 250906-F-PS699-9001
    Filename: DOD_111293846
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: EG

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Above the Clouds: 13 Countries Free Fall over The Great Pyramids of Egypt BRIGHT STAR 25, by SrA Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BRIGHT STAR 25

