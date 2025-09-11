From Above the Clouds: 13 Countries Free Fall over The Great Pyramids of Egypt BRIGHT STAR 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a BRIGHT STAR 25 Military Free Fall with service members representing the United States, Egypt, United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, India, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa and Yemen over the Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2025. Our military-to-military partnership is vital for addressing shared security challenges, from countering terrorism to ensuring regional stability. By working together, our militaries strengthen bonds that transcend borders and foster mutual respect. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)