BRIGHT STAR 25 U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Peter Klundt, Airborne Ops CC Interview

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Peter Klundt, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group, Company Sergeant Major and Bright Star 25 airborne operations commander, provides interview A-roll content regarding the logistics and planning of airborne operations during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Borg El Arab Air Base in Alexandria, Egypt, Sept. 8, 2025. The U.S. is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multinational exercise, showcasing the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)