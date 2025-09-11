Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRIGHT STAR 25 U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Peter Klundt, Airborne Ops CC Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGYPT

    09.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Peter Klundt, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group, Company Sergeant Major and Bright Star 25 airborne operations commander, provides interview A-roll content regarding the logistics and planning of airborne operations during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Borg El Arab Air Base in Alexandria, Egypt, Sept. 8, 2025. The U.S. is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multinational exercise, showcasing the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 09:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 976913
    VIRIN: 250908-F-PS699-8001
    Filename: DOD_111293844
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: EG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRIGHT STAR 25 U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Peter Klundt, Airborne Ops CC Interview, by SrA Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EGYPT
    1 CTCS
    GIZA
    AIRBORNE
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download