SETAF Task Force Minute: Episode 01 [August 2025]

The SETAF Task Force Minute showcases the month’s activities by SETAF-AF and subordinate units.



SETAF Task Force Minute | Episode 01:

01. 173rd Airborne Brigade – Exercise Eagle Ace in Slunj, Croatia

02. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa – Expert Soldier Badge Training in Vicenza, Italy

03. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa – Deployment Readiness Exercise in Vicenza, Italy

04. 173rd Airborne Brigade – Ross Cup 2025 in Vicenza, Italy

05. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa – Lions Legacy Super Sprint Triathlon Competition in Vicenza, Italy



SETAF-AF prepares Army forces, executes crisis response, enables strategic competition and strengthens partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House) [Music licensed via Pixabay Music, “Reborn (battle hybrid cinematic action)” by Kulakovka]