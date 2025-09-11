Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF Task Force Minute: Episode 01 [August 2025]

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.09.2025

    Video by Chris House 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The SETAF Task Force Minute showcases the month’s activities by SETAF-AF and subordinate units.

    SETAF Task Force Minute | Episode 01:
    01. 173rd Airborne Brigade – Exercise Eagle Ace in Slunj, Croatia
    02. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa – Expert Soldier Badge Training in Vicenza, Italy
    03. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa – Deployment Readiness Exercise in Vicenza, Italy
    04. 173rd Airborne Brigade – Ross Cup 2025 in Vicenza, Italy
    05. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa – Lions Legacy Super Sprint Triathlon Competition in Vicenza, Italy

    SETAF-AF prepares Army forces, executes crisis response, enables strategic competition and strengthens partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives. (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House) [Music licensed via Pixabay Music, “Reborn (battle hybrid cinematic action)” by Kulakovka]

