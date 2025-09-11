Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef Robert Irvine Visit

    ITALY

    09.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sep. 15, 2025) Chief Robert Irvine and his team visit Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sep. 8. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 03:15
    NASSIG, AFN, Robert Irvine, Armed Forces Entertainment

