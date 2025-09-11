If a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit, would you be ready?
Members of the U.S. Army in Japan community here visited the Kanagawa Prefecture Disaster Prevention Center to sharpen their disaster preparedness skills as part of National Preparedness Month.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 03:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976903
|VIRIN:
|250916-A-MS361-5529
|Filename:
|DOD_111293602
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Japan Community Team Enhances Resiliency and Preparedness at Kanagawa Prefecture Disaster Prevention Center, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
