    U.S. Army Japan Community Team Enhances Resiliency and Preparedness at Kanagawa Prefecture Disaster Prevention Center

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    If a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit, would you be ready?

    Members of the U.S. Army in Japan community here visited the Kanagawa Prefecture Disaster Prevention Center to sharpen their disaster preparedness skills as part of National Preparedness Month.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 03:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976903
    VIRIN: 250916-A-MS361-5529
    Filename: DOD_111293602
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

