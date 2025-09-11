Watch our video recap of the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, which took place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, beginning at Crenshaw Boulevard, traveling west along Torrance Boulevard, and ending at Madrona Avenue in Torrance, CA. From heartfelt community tributes to a moving enlistment ceremony, this event honored our nation’s heroes in Torrance — home to the longest-running city-sponsored military parade in the country.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 00:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976898
|VIRIN:
|250517-A-PK275-4687
|Filename:
|DOD_111293434
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.