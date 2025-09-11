Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Watch our video recap of the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, which took place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, beginning at Crenshaw Boulevard, traveling west along Torrance Boulevard, and ending at Madrona Avenue in Torrance, CA. From heartfelt community tributes to a moving enlistment ceremony, this event honored our nation’s heroes in Torrance — home to the longest-running city-sponsored military parade in the country.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 00:50
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

