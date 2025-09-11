video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976898" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Watch our video recap of the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, which took place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, beginning at Crenshaw Boulevard, traveling west along Torrance Boulevard, and ending at Madrona Avenue in Torrance, CA. From heartfelt community tributes to a moving enlistment ceremony, this event honored our nation’s heroes in Torrance — home to the longest-running city-sponsored military parade in the country.