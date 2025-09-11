Pacific Update: Allied nations conduct Airborne Jump during SGS 25

Paratroopers from U.S. 1st special forces group, 11th airborne division, tentara nasional Indonesia, and Japan ground self-defense force jumped into the bintang drop zone during an airborne operation for super Garuda shield 25 in baturaja, Indonesia. The combined force exited the aircraft over a designated drop zone, executing a coordinated airborne operation designed to strengthen interoperability between partner nations. The event highlighted shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enable multinational forces to integrate effectively during combined operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 21:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|976884
|VIRIN:
|250826-M-FO238-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111293319
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
