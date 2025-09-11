Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Allied nations conduct Airborne Jump during SGS 25

    INDONESIA

    08.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    Paratroopers from U.S. 1st special forces group, 11th airborne division, tentara nasional Indonesia, and Japan ground self-defense force jumped into the bintang drop zone during an airborne operation for super Garuda shield 25 in baturaja, Indonesia. The combined force exited the aircraft over a designated drop zone, executing a coordinated airborne operation designed to strengthen interoperability between partner nations. The event highlighted shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enable multinational forces to integrate effectively during combined operations.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 21:26
    TAGS

    SuperGarudaShield25, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, SuperGarudaShield, Partnership, Indonesia

