U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan

An MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 performs tiltrotor air-to-air refueling with a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Resolute Dragon 25, off of the coast of Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale and Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)
Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 07:39
Category:
|B-Roll
Location:
|KAGOSHIMA, JP
