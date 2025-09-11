Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale and Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    An MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 performs tiltrotor air-to-air refueling with a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Resolute Dragon 25, off of the coast of Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale and Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 07:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976883
    VIRIN: 250911-M-AD637-2001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111293317
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine MV-22B Ospreys refuel at night off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan, by Cpl Jeremiah Barksdale and LCpl Carlos Paz-Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    MAG-12
    VMM-262
    ResoluteDragon25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download