Pacific Update: Allied nations conduct Jungle FTX with simulated combat during SGS 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976882" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, Australian Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia conducted a jungle field training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25, in Baturaja, Indonesia. The exercise consisted of a five-kilometer jungle patrol to a fixed location, where they simulated engagement with enemy contact. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities and cooperation.