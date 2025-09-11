U.S. Soldiers, Australian Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia conducted a jungle field training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25, in Baturaja, Indonesia. The exercise consisted of a five-kilometer jungle patrol to a fixed location, where they simulated engagement with enemy contact. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities and cooperation.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 21:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|976882
|VIRIN:
|250829-M-FO238-1896
|Filename:
|DOD_111293316
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: Allied nations conduct Jungle FTX with simulated combat during SGS 25, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.