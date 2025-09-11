Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Allied nations conduct Jungle FTX with simulated combat during SGS 25

    INDONESIA

    08.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Soldiers, Australian Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia conducted a jungle field training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25, in Baturaja, Indonesia. The exercise consisted of a five-kilometer jungle patrol to a fixed location, where they simulated engagement with enemy contact. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities and cooperation.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 21:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: ID

    SuperGarudaShield25, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, SuperGarudaShield, Partnership, Indonesia

