    Sky high at the expo

    CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashon Calhoun 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The West Point parachute team performs a skydive during Army Expo '25 at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 2025. West Point is one of the nation's premier military colleges, training hundreds of potential officers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976830
    VIRIN: 250913-Z-PA178-2256
    Filename: DOD_111292685
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Exposition
    Army Heritage and Education Center
    Pennsylvania
    Family
    Military

