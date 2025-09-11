Where Allies Train to Win: The Power and Purpose of Saber Junction 25

During Saber Junction 25, held from August 14 to September 21, 2025, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s (JMRC) Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, more than 7,000 participants and 1,000 vehicles from 15 NATO Allied and Partner nations came together to enhance partnership and cohesion while refining standard operating procedures at every level. Home to the Army’s most capable Opposing Force (OPFOR), JMRC provided the complex, high-threat scenarios necessary to build lethal, cohesive, and combat-ready formations. Saber Junction 25 marked a major investment in Allied readiness, ensuring U.S., Allied, and Partner forces remain prepared to respond decisively to emerging threats, crises, and opportunities in today’s dynamic security environment. (Video by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
Video contributed by Spc. Josephine Malloy, Pfc. Makayla Panzer, Staff Sgt. David Marquis, Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry and 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick)
