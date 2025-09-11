Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where Allies Train to Win: The Power and Purpose of Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Josephine Malloy 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    During Saber Junction 25, held from August 14 to September 21, 2025, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s (JMRC) Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, more than 7,000 participants and 1,000 vehicles from 15 NATO Allied and Partner nations came together to enhance partnership and cohesion while refining standard operating procedures at every level. Home to the Army’s most capable Opposing Force (OPFOR), JMRC provided the complex, high-threat scenarios necessary to build lethal, cohesive, and combat-ready formations. Saber Junction 25 marked a major investment in Allied readiness, ensuring U.S., Allied, and Partner forces remain prepared to respond decisively to emerging threats, crises, and opportunities in today’s dynamic security environment. (Video by Spc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Video contributed by Spc. Josephine Malloy, Pfc. Makayla Panzer, Staff Sgt. David Marquis, Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry and 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 08:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976815
    VIRIN: 250913-A-WS058-9463
    Filename: DOD_111292114
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    JMRC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    Traintowin
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

