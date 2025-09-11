Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine food service specialists with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing serve chow on Ie Shima, Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Edison Lobos 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing prepare and serve breakfast and dinner to Marines with 1st MAW during exercise Resolute Dragon 25 on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976810
    VIRIN: 250912-M-DG788-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111292035
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine food service specialists with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing serve chow on Ie Shima, Japan, by Sgt Edison Lobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    food service specialist
    1st MAW
    MWSS-172
    USMC
    ResoluteDragon25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download