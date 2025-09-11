Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B Roll and Joint Task Force D.C. commander answering frequently asked questions

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Ward 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, provided answers to questions frequently asked by the public at large and explained the mission of the National Guard in D.C. He further discusses the impact the National Guard Task Force D.C. has had over the past month within the nation’s capital. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by JTF D.C.)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976800
    VIRIN: 250913-A-WX003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111291807
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Roll and Joint Task Force D.C. commander answering frequently asked questions, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

