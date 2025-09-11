B Roll and Joint Task Force D.C. commander answering frequently asked questions

Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, provided answers to questions frequently asked by the public at large and explained the mission of the National Guard in D.C. He further discusses the impact the National Guard Task Force D.C. has had over the past month within the nation’s capital. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by JTF D.C.)
