    340th Public Affairs Detachment Recruiting Video

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army recruitment video for the 340th Public Affairs Detachment stationed at Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Millington, Tn. (U.S. Army video edited by Spc. Wesley Richardson. Video by Master Sgt. Keeler, Staff Sgt. Reetz, Australian Department of Defense)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 17:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976799
    VIRIN: 250913-A-MF630-2575
    Filename: DOD_111291787
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, 340th Public Affairs Detachment Recruiting Video, by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

