U.S. Army recruitment video for the 340th Public Affairs Detachment stationed at Naval Support Activity Mid-South, Millington, Tn. (U.S. Army video edited by Spc. Wesley Richardson. Video by Master Sgt. Keeler, Staff Sgt. Reetz, Australian Department of Defense)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 17:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976799
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-MF630-2575
|Filename:
|DOD_111291787
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 340th Public Affairs Detachment Recruiting Video, by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
