Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    139th Airlift Wing Performs Combat Readiness Inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing load equipment in a C-130H Hercules aircraft as part of a combat readiness inspection at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 12, 2025. The base conducted a CRI to evaluate the wing’s ability to deploy personnel, equipment and resources in support of contingency operations. (U.S Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976788
    VIRIN: 250912-F-BF827-3362
    Filename: DOD_111291468
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 139th Airlift Wing Performs Combat Readiness Inspection, by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download