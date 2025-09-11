139th Airlift Wing Performs Combat Readiness Inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing load equipment in a C-130H Hercules aircraft as part of a combat readiness inspection at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 12, 2025. The base conducted a CRI to evaluate the wing’s ability to deploy personnel, equipment and resources in support of contingency operations. (U.S Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)