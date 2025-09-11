Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing load equipment in a C-130H Hercules aircraft as part of a combat readiness inspection at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 12, 2025. The base conducted a CRI to evaluate the wing’s ability to deploy personnel, equipment and resources in support of contingency operations. (U.S Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976788
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-BF827-3362
|Filename:
|DOD_111291468
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 139th Airlift Wing Performs Combat Readiness Inspection, by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.