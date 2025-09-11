Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old-School Medicine Meets Modern Training: Soldiers Conduct Live Blood Transfusions in Germany, Saber Junction 25 (BROLL)

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S.soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 501st General Support Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, and from Charlie Troop, Support Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, perform blood transfusions on notional casualties using real blood donors during exercise Saber Junction 25 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 12, 2025. The multinational exercise includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976787
    VIRIN: 250913-A-AH488-2150
    Filename: DOD_111291465
    Length: 00:08:05
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

