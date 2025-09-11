Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines support arming and refueling operations during Resolute Dragon 25

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Edison Lobos 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Sailors with Task Force 73, Logistics Group Western Pacific, unload ordnance and refuel CH-53 Super Stallion helicopters with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462 at a forward arming and refueling point on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. The aircraft arrived in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25, an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 22:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976785
    VIRIN: 250911-M-DG788-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111291419
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines support arming and refueling operations during Resolute Dragon 25, by Sgt Edison Lobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HMLA-169
    1st MAW
    MWSS-172
    MALS-36
    USMC
    ResoluteDragon25

