U.S. Marines support arming and refueling operations during Resolute Dragon 25

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Sailors with Task Force 73, Logistics Group Western Pacific, unload ordnance and refuel CH-53 Super Stallion helicopters with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462 at a forward arming and refueling point on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. The aircraft arrived in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25, an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Edison Lobos)
|09.11.2025
|09.13.2025 22:54
|B-Roll
|976785
|250911-M-DG788-1001
|001001
|DOD_111291419
|00:02:34
|IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
