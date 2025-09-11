U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Task Force Iron, participate in Bemowo Piskie Training Area Day activities at BPTA, Poland, Sept. 12, 2025. The annual event honored the legacy of the 5th Zaslavian Uhlan Regiment, which fought against German forces in September 1939, a unit historically tied to the region whose traditions are carried on at the training area today. The event underscored the multinational battlegroup’s commitment to building trust with the Polish community and NATO through professionalism and demonstrated capability (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 13:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976783
|VIRIN:
|250912-Z-GB622-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111291274
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers stand with NATO allies on BPTA Day, by SPC Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS
