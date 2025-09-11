U.S. Soldiers stand with NATO allies on BPTA Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976783" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Task Force Iron, participate in Bemowo Piskie Training Area Day activities at BPTA, Poland, Sept. 12, 2025. The annual event honored the legacy of the 5th Zaslavian Uhlan Regiment, which fought against German forces in September 1939, a unit historically tied to the region whose traditions are carried on at the training area today. The event underscored the multinational battlegroup’s commitment to building trust with the Polish community and NATO through professionalism and demonstrated capability (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)