Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers stand with NATO allies on BPTA Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    09.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Task Force Iron, participate in Bemowo Piskie Training Area Day activities at BPTA, Poland, Sept. 12, 2025. The annual event honored the legacy of the 5th Zaslavian Uhlan Regiment, which fought against German forces in September 1939, a unit historically tied to the region whose traditions are carried on at the training area today. The event underscored the multinational battlegroup’s commitment to building trust with the Polish community and NATO through professionalism and demonstrated capability (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976783
    VIRIN: 250912-Z-GB622-2001
    Filename: DOD_111291274
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers stand with NATO allies on BPTA Day, by SPC Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    BPTA
    100thMPAD
    TFIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download