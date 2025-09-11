Proof of Concept Joint Drone Training

U.S. Army Soldiers and U.K. Royal Navy personnel conduct a joint drone proof-of-concept exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The training showcased the Royal Navy’s T-150 drone, giving U.S. forces a firsthand look at technology that could deliver critical warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 02:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976781
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-JJ342-8484
|Filename:
|DOD_111291224
|Length:
|00:13:15
|Location:
|RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
