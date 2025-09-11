Proof of Concept Joint Drone Training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers and U.K. Royal Navy personnel conduct a joint drone proof-of-concept exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. The training showcased the Royal Navy’s T-150 drone, giving U.S. forces a firsthand look at technology that could deliver critical warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 02:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976781
    VIRIN: 250827-A-JJ342-8484
    Filename: DOD_111291224
    Length: 00:13:15
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, KR

    Eighth Army
    65th Med Bde
    Royal Naval
    Drone Demo
    UAV

