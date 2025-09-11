Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise DELAYEN: 3rd ANGLICO Live-Fire Range in Tahiti

    FRENCH POLYNESIA

    08.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Force Headquarters Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, and French Armed Forces soldiers with the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment, Troupes de Marine, French Army, participate in a 3 day live-fire range for Exercise DELAYEN, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 21-23, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for U.S. Marines to foster a deeper understanding of French military equipment, tactics, and traditions – all while contributing toward building mutual respect of our Allies and partners within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976767
    VIRIN: 250824-M-FM807-1001
    Filename: DOD_111291073
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PF

    MARFORPAC, Pacific Marines, FAF, ANGLICO, MARFORES

