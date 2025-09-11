U.S. Marines with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Force Headquarters Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, and French Armed Forces soldiers with the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment, Troupes de Marine, French Army, participate in a 3 day live-fire range for Exercise DELAYEN, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 21-23, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for U.S. Marines to foster a deeper understanding of French military equipment, tactics, and traditions – all while contributing toward building mutual respect of our Allies and partners within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976767
|VIRIN:
|250824-M-FM807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111291073
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PF
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Exercise DELAYEN: 3rd ANGLICO Live-Fire Range in Tahiti, by LCpl Matthew Benfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.