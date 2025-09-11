Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings of Aloha Student Expo B-roll

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Team Hickam hosts a local school day allowing students to attend Wings of Aloha on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, September 12, 2025. Over 650 students toured military and civilian aircraft, explored career field displays and interacted with service members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976760
    VIRIN: 250912-F-JA727-1001
    Filename: DOD_111291007
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    15th Wing
    Wings of Aloha

