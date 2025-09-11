Wings of Aloha Student Expo B-roll

Team Hickam hosts a local school day allowing students to attend Wings of Aloha on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, September 12, 2025. Over 650 students toured military and civilian aircraft, explored career field displays and interacted with service members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|09.12.2025
|09.12.2025 19:58
|B-Roll
|976760
|250912-F-JA727-1001
|DOD_111291007
|00:04:37
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|0
|0
