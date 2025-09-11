Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indian Army trains with U.S. Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Brown 

    11th Airborne Division

    Yudh Abhyas 25 is a bilateral training exercise between the Indian Army and U.S. Army’s
    11th Airborne Division, held in Fairbanks, Alaska, Sept. 2025. The training supports a
    free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 22:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976758
    VIRIN: 250912-A-LJ390-2150
    Filename: DOD_111290952
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indian Army trains with U.S. Army, by SSG Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11thAirborneDivision
    FreeAndIndoPacific
    partnership
    YudhAbhyas25
    TenneesseeNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download