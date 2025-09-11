307th Bomb Wing arrives at RAF Fairford for Cobra Warrior

Two B-52 Stratofortresses arrived at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, with members of the 93rd Bomb Squadron on Sept. 12, 2025. The 93rd BS falls under the 307th Bomb Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, which will be supporting the RAF-led bi-annual exercise Cobra Warrior.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976751
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-YR049-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111290818
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
