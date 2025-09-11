307th Bomb Wing arrives at RAF Fairford for Cobra Warrior

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976751" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two B-52 Stratofortresses arrived at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, with members of the 93rd Bomb Squadron on Sept. 12, 2025. The 93rd BS falls under the 307th Bomb Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, which will be supporting the RAF-led bi-annual exercise Cobra Warrior.