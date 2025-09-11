Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing arrives at RAF Fairford for Cobra Warrior

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.12.2025

    Video by Capt. Cody A Burt 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Two B-52 Stratofortresses arrived at Royal Air Force Fairford, England, with members of the 93rd Bomb Squadron on Sept. 12, 2025. The 93rd BS falls under the 307th Bomb Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, which will be supporting the RAF-led bi-annual exercise Cobra Warrior.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 18:21
    ReadyNow
    Cobra Warrior
    TransatlanticBond
    AllianceCohesion
    CW25

