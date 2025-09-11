Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25ID Soldiers Train To Use HIMARS

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Wyatt Moore 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division train to use the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) on Schofield Barracks, Hawai'i, Sep 11, 2025. The Soldiers are transitioning to the military occupational specialty 13M, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Operator, in order to operate and maintain the newly acquired HIMARS. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Wyatt Moore, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 17:40
    Length: 00:01:50
    25ID;HIMARS;tropiclightning;USARPAC

