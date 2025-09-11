25ID Soldiers Train To Use HIMARS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division train to use the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) on Schofield Barracks, Hawai'i, Sep 11, 2025. The Soldiers are transitioning to the military occupational specialty 13M, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Operator, in order to operate and maintain the newly acquired HIMARS. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Wyatt Moore, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)