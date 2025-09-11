Clearing Brush

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Forest Service personnel of Fuels Crew 41 from the Angeles National Forest and CAL FIRE remove dense brush from around NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory January 17, 2025.



Fuels Crew 41 was assigned to the Eaton Fire, North of Los Angeles. When they're not helping to suppress wildfires, they are hard at work to reduce the risk. Year round this crew takes to the hillsides to clear brush along roadways and areas where the city meets the trees.



The crew which formed in October of 2023 is the first of its kind on the Angeles National Forest and one of the first in the Forest Service. Their purpose is to specifically address growing wildfire risk to communities across thousands of acres annually.