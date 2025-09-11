Forest Service personnel of Fuels Crew 41 from the Angeles National Forest and CAL FIRE remove dense brush from around NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory January 17, 2025.
Fuels Crew 41 was assigned to the Eaton Fire, North of Los Angeles. When they're not helping to suppress wildfires, they are hard at work to reduce the risk. Year round this crew takes to the hillsides to clear brush along roadways and areas where the city meets the trees.
The crew which formed in October of 2023 is the first of its kind on the Angeles National Forest and one of the first in the Forest Service. Their purpose is to specifically address growing wildfire risk to communities across thousands of acres annually.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976731
|VIRIN:
|250117-O-NM884-8591
|Filename:
|DOD_111290395
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clearing Brush, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.