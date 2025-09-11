Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clearing Brush

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Forest Service personnel of Fuels Crew 41 from the Angeles National Forest and CAL FIRE remove dense brush from around NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory January 17, 2025.

    Fuels Crew 41 was assigned to the Eaton Fire, North of Los Angeles. When they're not helping to suppress wildfires, they are hard at work to reduce the risk. Year round this crew takes to the hillsides to clear brush along roadways and areas where the city meets the trees.

    The crew which formed in October of 2023 is the first of its kind on the Angeles National Forest and one of the first in the Forest Service. Their purpose is to specifically address growing wildfire risk to communities across thousands of acres annually.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976731
    VIRIN: 250117-O-NM884-8591
    Filename: DOD_111290395
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clearing Brush, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

