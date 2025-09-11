Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO Gen Saltzman and CMSSF Bentivegna Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Message

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Academy leaders are reminding cadets, faculty, staff and family members to take care of their mental health and recognize signs of distress and hopelessness in others.

