    Air University grants Newt Gingrich honorary degree

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    B-roll package of Air University awarding former Speaker of the House and prominent American politician, historian and author, Newt Gingrich an honorary doctorate at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 12 2025.

    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

