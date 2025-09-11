Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Home Air Force Appreciation Day Parade 2025 B-roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing

    This is a B-roll package for the Mountain Home Air Force Appreciation Day Parade on September 12, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976725
    VIRIN: 250906-F-PN902-1944
    Filename: DOD_111290000
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Home Air Force Appreciation Day Parade 2025 B-roll Package, by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download