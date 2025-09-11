Reserve Allies and Partners Program INDOPACOM

Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander of Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) embarked on a multi-nation visit to the Philippines, Palau, and the Republic of Korea as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP). The trip underscored the Reserve’s role in advancing U.S. defense objectives through interoperable, agile, and mission-ready partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)
