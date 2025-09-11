Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Allies and Partners Program INDOPACOM

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Isaac Jones 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander of Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) embarked on a multi-nation visit to the Philippines, Palau, and the Republic of Korea as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP). The trip underscored the Reserve’s role in advancing U.S. defense objectives through interoperable, agile, and mission-ready partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)

    Location: US

    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command

