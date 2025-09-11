Reserve Allies and Partners Program INDOPACOM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976720" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander of Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) embarked on a multi-nation visit to the Philippines, Palau, and the Republic of Korea as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP). The trip underscored the Reserve’s role in advancing U.S. defense objectives through interoperable, agile, and mission-ready partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)