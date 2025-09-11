Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WEEKLY SITREP SEPT 12

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and Senior Advisor Sean Parnell delivers on-camera remarks for the Department of War's weekly situation report at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sep. 11, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 15:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 976716
    VIRIN: 250912-D-RQ234-1001
    Filename: DOD_111289522
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WEEKLY SITREP SEPT 12, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECWARHegseth

