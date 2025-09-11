French Fire: Defending a Mountaintop Town

This video explores how fuel treatments can assist firefighters in defending communities. During the 2021 French Fire, fuel treatments conducted by Kern County and the Sequoia National Forest were essential to saving the mountain-top town of Alta Sierra, California.
