    French Fire: Defending a Mountaintop Town

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    This video explores how fuel treatments can assist firefighters in defending communities. During the 2021 French Fire, fuel treatments conducted by Kern County and the Sequoia National Forest were essential to saving the mountain-top town of Alta Sierra, California.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 14:47
    Length: 00:09:35
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Sequoia National Forest
    fuel treatments

